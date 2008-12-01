Recommended.co.nz | Guide2.co.nz | Voxy.co.nz | Gimme.co.nz
When's The Best Time To Exchange Kiwi Dollars?

Monday, 1 December 2008 - 9:02pm

We are going to Aussie for a week and need to exchange some cash to take.

Should we do this before or after the reserve banks announcement this Thursday?

It's unlikely to make a huge difference one way or the other -- but the expected cut in the OCR is putting downward pressure on the Kiwi dollar -- which, depending on the size of the cut, will likely cause a further drop in demand come Thursday.

The RBNZ announcement is likely to narrow the gap between trans-Tasman interest rates, so a lower NZD/AUD may be in store.

Best bet: change your money before the OCR announcement.


