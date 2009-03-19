When Should I Exchange My NZ dollars To Euros?

I'm heading over to France for a month in June. I am wondering when I should exchange my money? If anyone has any clues about whether it will do better or worse at all in the near future, that would be great.
I think we'll open that one up to the community....very difficult to predict given the current volatility.
The DailyFX forums may be a good place to hang out. There's a lot of ongoing discussions relating to movements in currency pairs.
NZ Forex also offers trend charts and lets you sign up for email alerts (notifying you if a nominated currency exchange rate is reached).
Enjoy your trip!
