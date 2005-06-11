Recommended.co.nz | Guide2.co.nz | Voxy.co.nz | Gimme.co.nz
Where Should I Buy An Investment Property?

It is obvious that we are in the grip of a recession. This creates an opportunity for investors to capitalise on the recession and enter the property market.

KiwiSaver & Saving
How To Get KiwiSaver First Home Buyer Benefits For Non First Time Buyers?

Home-buying tests

I've just separated at age 60. I have a job and will end up with only about $30,000. I have work super and will join KiwiSaver.

Managing Money
Time To Move To Australia?

I wonder if anyone else is facing the same dilemma. I am 31, a technical manager, and earn around $90,000 a year. If I was to move to Australia, my income would be at least $130,000.
 
In the past the only reasons I have stayed in New Zealand are:
 

Home Loans
Are We Heading Towards A Property Market Meltdown?

I'm 25, married, earning just over $62,000 a year, living in Auckland. In order for my wife and I to buy a property to live in, I would need a deposit of between $50,000 to $100,000. That alone is no small feat.
 

Credit Cards
Credit Card Vs EFTPOS For Day To Day Transactions?

I am amazed at people who still use EFTPOS cards for everyday transactions.

I maintain a Visa card with a P.I.N. that I use exactly like an EFTPOS card, and the most it costs me is $25 per year.

Tax
Which PIR Tax Rate Should We Use For Joint Investments?

We have joint investments - my wife works (for which I am eternally grateful), and I don't (well, not for much money in any case). Her PIR rate is 21 per cent and mine is 12.5 per cent. So far, so good.

