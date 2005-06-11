Home-buying tests
I've just separated at age 60. I have a job and will end up with only about $30,000. I have work super and will join KiwiSaver.
|Compare Credit Cards
All NZ Banks
|Frugal Living
Money Saving Tips
|Money Guides
Get Help With Financial Decisions
|Financial Terms Glossary
Explaining the Jargon
Find the latest money news and 'how to' guides on Guide2Money.
Ask our researchers your personal finance questions.
Your Questions. Independent Answers.
---
Australian 'how to' guides and recommendations