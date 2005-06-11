Questions

Where Should I Buy An Investment Property? It is obvious that we are in the grip of a recession. This creates an opportunity for investors to capitalise on the recession and enter the property market.

How To Get KiwiSaver First Home Buyer Benefits For Non First Time Buyers? Home-buying tests



I've just separated at age 60. I have a job and will end up with only about $30,000. I have work super and will join KiwiSaver.





Time To Move To Australia?



In the past the only reasons I have stayed in New Zealand are:



I wonder if anyone else is facing the same dilemma. I am 31, a technical manager, and earn around $90,000 a year. If I was to move to Australia, my income would be at least $130,000.In the past the only reasons I have stayed in New Zealand are:

Are We Heading Towards A Property Market Meltdown?



I'm 25, married, earning just over $62,000 a year, living in Auckland. In order for my wife and I to buy a property to live in, I would need a deposit of between $50,000 to $100,000. That alone is no small feat.

Credit Card Vs EFTPOS For Day To Day Transactions?



I maintain a Visa card with a P.I.N. that I use exactly like an EFTPOS card, and the most it costs me is $25 per year.



I am amazed at people who still use EFTPOS cards for everyday transactions.I maintain a Visa card with a P.I.N. that I use exactly like an EFTPOS card, and the most it costs me is $25 per year.